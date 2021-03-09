2 juveniles taken into custody, 1 sought after armed robbery in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two juveniles have been taken into custody and police are searching for a third after an armed robbery in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of West First Street on a report of an armed robbery at 11:46 p.m. Monday.

The victim told police he was leaving a business near his vehicle when three juveniles came up to him and one pointed a handgun at him, demanding money and his vehicle.

The victim complied and the juveniles drove off in his vehicle. The victim was not injured.

The stolen vehicle was found a short time later with no one in it.

Following an investigation, two of the juveniles were identified as suspects they were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

Police are still searching for a third juvenile suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.