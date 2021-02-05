2 juveniles charged with attempted murder in Winston-Salem stabbing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two juveniles have been charged after a woman was seriously injured in a stabbing last month.

At 3:17 a.m. on Jan. 16, officers responded to a stabbing at 226 Brannigan Village Circle.

When they arrived, officers found the homeowner, a 50-year-old woman, who had been stabbed multiple times in the torso.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was listed in serious/life-threatening condition, police said.

As of Feb. 5, the victim continues to recover from her injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Following an investigation two 17-year-old juveniles were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. Petitions for other charges related to this incident have also been sought.

The investigation has determined that this was not a random act of violence and the victim was known to at least one of the juveniles. There are no other individuals being sought.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.