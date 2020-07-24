2 juveniles charged after 17-year-old shot, airlifted in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two juveniles face charges after a teenager was shot in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:30 p.m. on July 13, deputies were called to the area of Hurley School Drive and Statesville Boulevard in reference to a possible shooting.

The victim was a 17-year-old who was shot 3 times in the right arm.

He was driven to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and was later airlifted to Baptist Hospital where he was in stable condition after emergency surgery. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

Detectives were able to identify two suspects. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office charged two unidentified juveniles with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and armed robbery.

The victim told deputies that he had driven to Hurley School Road with a friend to meet another person and that shortly after his arrival, they were met by two people who stepped out of the woods.

The victim said that he and the two suspects talked, and that the two suspects told him to give them all his stuff or they would shoot him.

The victim said a heavy set light skinned male then shot him in the arm.

The victim said that he then left the location quickly in his vehicle and stopped a short distance later to allow his friend to drive him to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245, 1st Sgt Ollie Greene (704) 216-8686 or Detective Josh Simmons (704) 216-8662.