2 inmates on the run after escaping from prison

PORTAGE, Wis. — Two inmates are on the run after escaping from a Wisconsin correctional facility Thursday morning, police say.

The Portage Police Department says the two men are James Newman, 37, and Thomas Deering, 46.

Police previously said people in the area should lock their doors, stay home and call 911 if they see anyone suspicious.

Deering was convicted of 3 counts of sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping and a battery in prison charge, WSAW reports.

Newman was convicted of discharging a firearm, escape, kidnapping and theft.