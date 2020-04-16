Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: NC health officials provide an update on the coronavirus in NC

2 inmates on the run after escaping from prison

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
James Newman, 37, and Thomas Deering, 46

James Newman, 37, and Thomas Deering, 46

PORTAGE, Wis. — Two inmates are on the run after escaping from a Wisconsin correctional facility Thursday morning, police say.

The Portage Police Department says the two men are James Newman, 37, and Thomas Deering, 46.

Police previously said people in the area should lock their doors, stay home and call 911 if they see anyone suspicious.

Deering was convicted of 3 counts of sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping and a battery in prison charge, WSAW reports.

Newman was convicted of discharging a firearm, escape, kidnapping and theft.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter