2 injured in shooting on Rugby Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were shot on Rugby Street in Greensboro, according to police.

Early Friday morning, police responded to reports of an aggravated assault on the 700 block of Rugby Street.

At the scene, officers found two people with injuries from apparent gunfire.

Police say the road was closed while they investigate.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.