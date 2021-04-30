2 injured in shooting on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to North Liberty Street near 14th Street at 1:02 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, a 26-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Winston-Salem police said the two victims were sitting in a vehicle that was stopped on North Liberty Street when someone drove by and shot into the car.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.