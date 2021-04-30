2 injured in shooting on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to North Liberty Street near 14th Street at 1:02 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, a 26-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Winston-Salem police said the two victims were sitting in a vehicle that was stopped on North Liberty Street when someone drove by and shot into the car.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter