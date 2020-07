GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers came to the White Oak Community at 3:30 p.m. after a reported shooting.

Two victims were located with gunshot wounds in different areas in the neighborhood.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

Greensboro police did not release any suspect information.