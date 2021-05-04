3 injured in separate shootings in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were injured in separate shootings in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

A woman was shot on Liberty Street and was driven to the nearby ABC store on Patterson Avenue for help.

She was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Winston-Salem police said she was the passenger in a vehicle that was leaving a gas station at 2609 N. Liberty St. The driver told police an unknown vehicle drove up beside him on the passenger side and drove off.

A male was shot near Hot Dog City on Patterson Avenue.

Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

At this time, Winston-Salem police believe the shootings on Liberty Street and Patterson Avenue are unrelated.

A man was also injured in a shooting on Piedmont Circle on Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Police have not said whether the Piedmont Circle shooting is related to either of the other shootings.

Anyone with information on either of these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.