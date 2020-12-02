2 injured in head-on crash in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Kernersville on Tuesday, according to a news release from Kernersville police.

The crash happened in the 600 block of Dobson Street.

A car crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the car is listed in critical condition and the driver of the pick-up truck is listed in serious condition.

Kernersville police are still investigating the crash.