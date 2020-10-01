2 injured in crash on N.C. 62 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were injured in a crash on N.C. 62 in Randolph County on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near Colonial Loop.

The driver of a Dodge pickup was headed west on N.C. 62 and the driver of an SUV was headed east.

The pickup driver went off the road to the right, overcorrected and went left of center, hitting the SUV.

The driver of the pickup was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what caused the pickup driver to run off the road.