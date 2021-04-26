2 injured during shooting at parking lot party in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were shot after fights broke out at a parking lot party in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 6:15 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Perimeter Point Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found a large party in the parking lots of closed businesses.

The victims said they were at the parking lot party when several fights broke out.

At some point during the fight, people began shooting.

Two people were shot will trying to find shelter.

Police say 21-year-old Abdulhamid Tarver, of Jamestown, was shot twice in the leg. 20-year-old Ta’Shaun Santonio Taylor, of Winston-Salem, was shot in the upper torso and neck.

Their injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

The victims did not know each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.