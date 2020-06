WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A garbage truck overturned in Winston-Salem, leaving two people hurt, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 12 p.m Thursday, the Winston-Salem Fire Department shared a video on Twitter of the overturned truck on the 5200 block of Country Club Road.

WSFD say the road was reduced to one lane.

No one was trapped in side.

No word on the severity of the injuries.

WSFD advises the public to avoid the area if possible