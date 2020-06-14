2 incoming freshmen not allowed to attend NC State in the fall due to racist social media posts (WNCN)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A string of racist social media posts courtesy of two incoming freshmen was brought to the attention of school officials at N.C. State University. Those two students will not be allowed to attend the university in the fall.

Outrage on social media from university alumni and current students alike at the initial reluctance of the university to do anything about it helped bring the since-deleted social media posts to light.

Screenshots of the posts were leaked by many on social media which came on the heels of nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“We are appalled and disheartened that any member of the NC State community would choose to make such abhorrent statements. To say the words and actions in those posts stand in complete opposition to NC State’s values is an understatement,” the university said in a statement.

In the coming academic year, the university says it will require every student, faculty and staff member to complete diversity and inclusion learning modules.

Other instances of hate speech and racist social media posts continue to be investigated by university officials.

“The Wolfpack community deserves a campus environment where they feel safe, supported, respected and valued. The university vehemently condemns racism and all other forms of discrimination. We are dedicated to doing all we can to protect, promote and advance a culture of diversity, equity and inclusive excellence at NC State,” the university’s statement read.

The university has not made it clear whether the students will be allowed to attend school after the fall semester.