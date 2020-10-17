2 in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in High Point; speed, alcohol factors in crash, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in High Point on Saturday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 2:35 a.m., officers responded to a traffic crash with injuries in the 1600 block of Deep River Road.

A 2017 Infiniti G50 with two people in it was going south on Deep River Road and went off the road to the right while driving around a curve.

After leaving the road, the vehicle hit two culverts before crossing back over to the left side of the road where it hit a telephone pole and flipped.

The two people in the vehicle were taken to local hospitals with life threatening injuries.

Due to the severity of the injuries, traffic officers were called in to investigate the crash.

At this time, police say it appears that speed, alcohol and the failure to wear seatbelts all contributed to the crash and injuries.