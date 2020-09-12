2 in hospital listed in critical condition after car hits tree, overturns in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two men are in the hospital following a crash in Burlington on Saturday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Around 12:59 a.m., officers with the BPD, Burlington Fire Department and Alamance County EMS responded to the Food Lion on 2208 N. Church St. when they were told about a motor vehicle crash with injuries in the 100 block of N. Sellars Mill Rd.

When they arrived, officers found a 2011 Dodge Challenger that had hit a tree, overturned and came to rest off the road.

The driver, Davonn Bunting, 32, of Graham, was ejected from the vehicle.

The passenger, Kalani Anthony Graves, 33, of Graham, was also critically injured in the crash.

This was the same vehicle that drove off minutes earlier from a Graham officer who was responding to a shots fired call in the area of Harden Street at Elm Street, police say.

Bunting and Graves were believed to the be the only people in the car at the time, and no other people were hurt in the crash.

They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment by Alamance County EMS where they are listed in critical condition.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.