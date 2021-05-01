2 in hospital after overnight shootings in Greensboro

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two people are in the hospital following two overnight shootings in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 11:34 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the area of Charlotte Street and North Raleigh Street when they were told someone was shot.

The victim is now in a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Around 1:53 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 4000 Block of McIntosh Street when they were told about another shooting.

When they arrived, officers found an injured person who was taken to a hospital.

Both of these investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter