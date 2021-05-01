2 in hospital after overnight shootings in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two people are in the hospital following two overnight shootings in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
Around 11:34 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the area of Charlotte Street and North Raleigh Street when they were told someone was shot.
The victim is now in a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Around 1:53 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 4000 Block of McIntosh Street when they were told about another shooting.
When they arrived, officers found an injured person who was taken to a hospital.
Both of these investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.