2 in hospital after overnight shootings in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two people are in the hospital following two overnight shootings in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 11:34 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the area of Charlotte Street and North Raleigh Street when they were told someone was shot.

The victim is now in a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Around 1:53 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 4000 Block of McIntosh Street when they were told about another shooting.

When they arrived, officers found an injured person who was taken to a hospital.

Both of these investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.