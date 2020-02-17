2 homes collapse into river during landslide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. -- Two homes collapsed over the weekend in a landslide along the Tennessee River, according to the Hardin County Fire Department.

Both houses were in danger of collapsing when firefighters responded Saturday evening to an area known as Chalk Bluff, the Hardin County Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

One home was occupied, and firefighters safely evacuated the homeowners from the property, which is about 100 miles northeast of Memphis.

An hour later, the vacant house collapsed down the steep bank, Hardin County fire officials said. The Hardin County Fire Department captured the moment that home collapsed down the rain-soaked bluff.

By Sunday afternoon, the second home was also swept into the Tennessee River, Hardin County fire officials said.