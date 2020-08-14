2 Greensboro businesses targetted in burglaries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Authorities are looking for suspects in connection to two burglaries that happened on Spring Garden Street. Spring Garden Bakery and Moonbird were both burglarized in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The suspect or suspects threw a large rock through the front door of Moonbird. Inside the store, the suspect took $200 from the register. A thief also broke into Spring Garden Bakery and got away with the cash register that only had loose change inside.

Christina Brown is the owner of Moonbird, an artistic store, and says she’s grateful for the little damage that was done.

“I was really surprised and surprised that it was the front door on the main street, and I was like that’s kind of bold to do that, and I think 1:30 was about the time,” said Brown.

It’s the last thing the business owner needs after five slow months.

“Being a small business owner during this time with COVID, it’s difficult because people are trying to be aware and they’re staying home. And so we’ve definitely seen a slowdown but we’ve also seen a lot of support too,” said Brown.

Even though this seems like a major setback for these businesses, Christina is finding a glimmer of hope.

“Having that break-in this morning, I had that moment of feeling disheartened you know to have to deal with this, and then I had a friend say nobody can steal your joy,” said Brown.

At this point, Greensboro police don’t have any suspect information and investigation is still ongoing.