2 Greensboro assisted living facilities dealing with coronavirus

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two Greensboro assisted living facilities have been hit with the coronavirus.

One of them has been deemed an outbreak by the state health department, which classifies an outbreak if there are two or more laboratory confirmed cases in a congregate living community.

Heritage Greens Senior Living Community in Greensboro confirmed three residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of the residents have recovered and are cleared by their doctors, while one remains in the facility with an active case of the virus.

That’s all the Heritage Greens Senior Living Community administration was able to share with FOX8 for privacy reasons.

But it’s not the only facility working to balance privacy with education and informing family members of residents.

“They would not tell me whether it was a resident of healthcare worker who had tested positive for COVID-19,” Kim Watson said.

Her 90-year-old aunt lives at the Brighton Gardens of Greensboro assisted living facility.

Watson’s family received a letter from the administration at the end of March, letting them know there was a positive case in the community.

“I’ve not heard anything else,” Watson said. “They do take her temperature three times a day so far.”

But Watson is worried others could have been exposed.

“I feel like they should update us, you know,” Watson said. “I feel like my aunt is being well taken care of. I feel like they’re probably doing what they need to do. I just don’t understand why they’re not giving family more information.”

FOX8 reached out to Sunrise Senior Living, the management company for Brighton Gardens, for more information.

In a statement, a representative says they “take each and every presumptive and confirmed case extremely seriously,” and directed FOX8 to the local health department.

Emergency Management Director for Guilford County Don Campbell says the health department is working with facilities to put protocols in place.

It’s a team effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

“The health department reaches out to those individuals to really identify [contact tracing] and make sure individuals are aware they’ve come in contact with somebody [with the virus],” Campbell said.

But families like Watson’s just want answers.

“I would like to know if there’s an outbreak [at Brighton Gardens],” Watson said.

FOX8 is told that residents of Heritage Greens are in self-isolation and families are getting regular updates.

The administration says that the care teams have full protective equipment and all staff is wearing masks and gloves to prevent others from getting sick.