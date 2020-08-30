2 Florida women charged with sex trafficking minors, FBI says

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two women were arrested by FBI officials and are accused of sex trafficking minors.

Kiara Nunez, 21, and Alexandra Ramirez, 19, were arrested last week by the Broward County Human Trafficking Task Force and charged with two counts of sex trafficking of a minor.

The women were sex trafficking two 15-year-old girls from Oct. 2019 through Jan. 2020, court documents allege.

On Jan. 29, police recovered one of the young girls during an undercover human trafficking operation at a Ft. Lauderdale hotel.

Police said they were tipped off by an online advertisement from the Ft. Lauderdale area advertising sex in exchange for money.

The ad reportedly contained nude images of young females, who later identified as the victims in the case.

The criminal complaint can be read here.