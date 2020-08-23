2 families, 7 children displaced after apartment fire

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two Burlington families are displaced after a fire tore through their apartment building.

Fire investigators say the call came in around 9:30 p.m. Friday from Tucker Street Apartments.

Carla Palmer had just got home from a long day at work, and not even 15 minutes later, her home was burning.

“I sent my son out to take out the trash, and when he came in, he saw smoke,” Palmer said.

Palmer says the adrenaline took over. She grabbed her three boys, some important documents and a fire extinguisher.

She tried to battle the blaze that started in her next-door neighbor’s apartment and tore through hers, but it was too much.

“I just grabbed it and went for it. I went in full mommy mode. It’s just, it’s a lot,” Palmer said.

The fire was put out in half an hour but not before destroying nearly everything in building 602.

“I’m just blessed. I thank the lord I’m still here, my neighbor’s here, our kids are safe,” Palmer concluded.

Both families are staying in a hotel until they can move into a new apartment building.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are still figuring out how the fire started.