2 face murder charges after 16-year-old killed in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man and a woman have been charged with murder after a teen died at the hospital following a shooting at a Winston-Salem apartment complex.

At about 11:21 p.m. on March 10, officers responded to a shooting at 620 Anson St., apartment J26.

At the scene, police found 16-year-old Jaymyian George Stinson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound lying inside the apartment.

EMS took Stinson to the hospital where he later died.

On Wednesday, police charged Romonnie Dotson, 23, with murder. Police say Dotson was already behind bars on unrelated charges.

On Thursday, officers found Brianna Delph, 21, at her home and arrested her on a murder charge.

Police believe this killing was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

