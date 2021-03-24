2 charged with child abuse in Davidson County; accused of using handcuffs, shock collar on child

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are facing charges following a disturbing allegation of child abuse, according to Davidson County Sheriff’s Office warrants.

Jennifer Lee Blackwell, 43, and Jimmy Dale Blackwell Jr., 42, of Lexington, are each charged with felony intentional child abuse inflecting serious physical injury.

The offense dates listed on the warrants are May 25, 2020, through Oct. 12, 2020.

According to the warrants, the sheriff’s office found probable cause to believe the Blackwells restrained a 15-year-old with handcuffs on the child’s ankles, affixed to a large piece of furniture.

The Blackwells are also accused of using a dog shock collar on the child for discipline, according to the warrants.

Jennifer and Jimmy Blackwell were arrested on Tuesday.

They are scheduled to appear in court on May 3.

