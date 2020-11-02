2 face charges in I-40/85 crash where 3 children were ejected from SUV

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two drivers are facing charges following a crash on I-40/85 on Friday evening, according to Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

Highway patrol was called to the scene of a crash on I-40/85 near mile marker 138 at 7:43 p.m. Friday.

Baker said Lindsey Brooke Faust, 32, of Graham, was driving 2002 Saturn car at a high rate of speed and crashed into a 2009 Nissan SUV driven by Angela Keisha Moore, 43, Greensboro.

Three unrestrained children were ejected from Moore’s vehicle during the crash, Baker said.

Faust, along with two adults, and five children from Moore’s vehicle were taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. Everyone who was injured is getting better, Baker said.

Faust was charged with reckless driving, with additional charges pending. Baker said Faust was involved in three hit-and-run crashes in Alamance County before the Guilford County crash.

Moore was charged with a child restraint violation and misdemeanor child abuse.