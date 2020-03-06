2 escape house fire in Graham

(Graham Fire Department)

GRAHAM, N.C. — Two people escaped from a house fire in Graham on Friday morning, according to a news release from the Graham Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 401 Cannon St. at 8:37 a.m.

A 911 caller said there were people trapped inside the house.

Before firefighters arrived, one person in the home was able to get out through a window. A second person was rescued by a neighbor.

The person rescued by a neighbor was taken to the hospital for evaluation. There is no word on their condition.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the first and second floors.

Firefighters put out the fire and stayed on the scene until 12:38 p.m. investigating.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded electrical outlet.

The fire department estimated that damage to the home and contents inside totaled $65,000.