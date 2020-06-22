2 drivers charged with DWI after crash leaves both, 1 passenger with serious injuries, Burlington police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two alleged drunk drivers face charges after a crash sent them both and a passenger to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Burlington police.

At about 12:36 a.m. Monday, police responded to a crash on the 300 block of Willimson Street.

Police believe a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 34-year-old Alex O’Neal Hester, of Burlington, and a 2005 Acura TL, driven by 38-year-old Gregory Lamont Dixon, were both heading south on William Street.

The cars crashed and both overturned, throwing the people inside out. The vehicles also hit a power pole knowing out power to the area.

Both drivers, as well as 38-year-old Brandon Travor Wade who was in Hester’s car, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers believe alcohol and speed were factors.

Hester and Dixon have been charged with driving while intoxicated.

