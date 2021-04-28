2 deputies shot, residents asked to ‘shelter in place’ as standoff underway in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP/WJZY) – Two deputies were shot while conducting a welfare check at a Watauga County home Wednesday afternoon. A standoff situation is now underway, according to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a welfare check along Hardaman Circle in Boone because the homeowner and his family did not attend work recently or respond to telephone calls.

Deputies proceeded to enter the home after discovering all vehicles belonging to the residents were on the property. Upon entering the home, deputies received gunfire from an unknown individual within the residence. Two deputies were struck by gunfire.

One deputy was flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. The other deputy remains on the scene, at the home. The condition of the deputy remains unknown at this time.

Boone police said residents in the area of Hardaman Circle should “shelter in place” immediately.

The shooter remains active on scene, barricaded in a section of the home. The shooter periodically fires the weapon in the direction of officers, according to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Boone police said they are assisting the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office with the ongoing standoff.

Officers posted on social media Wednesday afternoon, “Law enforcement is on scene in area. All residents remain in your home with doors and windows closed.”

Blowing Rock Police confirmed to WJZY that they are also assisting local law enforcement.

Law enforcement currently has the home surrounded and has evacuated nearby residents.

Check back for updates on this developing situation.