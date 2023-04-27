CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were killed in a pair of crashes that closed southbound lanes of Interstate 85 Thursday afternoon in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the first crash occurred at 4:35 p.m. at the 106 mile marker. Leigh Ann Hamilton Marshall, 56, of Sullivan’s Island, was driving a 2016 Range Rover which went off the left side of the highway, hit a retainer wall and then went back into the path of a tractor-trailer rig which struck the SUV on the passenger side.

Marshall and a passenger were trapped in the vehicle. Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

A second crash occurred at 4:40 p.m. when another tractor-trailer struck a box truck that was stopped in the highway due to the previous collision.

The tractor-trailer dragged the box truck several hundred feet before the driver realized the box truck was underneath his vehicle.

Timothy Antonio McNeil, 25, of Charlotte was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the box truck was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said detours were put in place. Traffic was backed up for several miles into North Carolina before the road reopened Thursday evening.

