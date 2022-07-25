(KTLA) – Two people were killed and five more were wounded after a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the park, which is located at 560 N. Western Ave. in San Pedro.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert that seven people were wounded, four men and three women, at or near a car show at the park.

The shooting was initially reported near the baseball diamond, though there were 500 people in the park at the time, including many for the car show, which was unpermitted, according to police.

It remains unclear how many shooters there were, though officials believe there were at least two, and police have found some firearms.

Police described the incident as a dispute between two parties, not a random attack, and said it’s unknown “if this is a gang related incident.”

“Early on, we know that there was concern whether this was an active shooter or not because when people called 911, you could still hear some bullets taking place. An active shooter is a low-frequency, high-risk incident, and this was not an active-shooter incident,” said Capt. Erik Scott of the LAFD.

Of those wounded, all seven people, who ranged in age from 23 to 54, were taken to nearby hospitals, the Fire Department said.

Firefighters talk to one another near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Police officers stand near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

People wait at a parking lot near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A police officer interviews a bystander near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Police officers stand near the scene of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro, Calif., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Commander Jay Mastick added that of the seven victims, two of those victims were taken to the hospital in full arrest.

By about 7:15 p.m., the LAFD confirmed that two people had succumbed to their injuries, though it remains unclear if those who died were the ones in arrest.

The Los Angeles Police Department is on a citywide tactical alert due to the incident, added Officer Cervantes of the LAPD. An LAPD helicopter circled the area as seen in video from the scene and confirmed on the online flight tracking website Flightaware.

The alert will be called off “as we get our arms wrapped around this incident,” Mastick said.

On Twitter, the LAPD confirmed that the incident is “NOT an active shooter situation.”

By 7:15 p.m., police said no one was in custody, and anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD’s South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5110.

Witnesses told KTLA that they ran from the scene in fear for their lives and the lives of the children who were at the park.

“I was trying to get away. I wasn’t trying to see who was laying anywhere. I just grabbed the babies that I saw were scared, and we took off with the babies,” said a woman named Sandra.