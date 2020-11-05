2 dead, 2 taken to hospital after crash on East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

At about 2:28 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a crash at East Wendover Avenue and Yanceyville Street.

Police say a 2016 Hyundai Sonata with three people inside was heading east on Wendover, and a 2017 Nissan Altima was heading west.

The driver of the Nissan reportedly drove left of center and hit the Hyundai head on.

The driver and the passenger of the Hyundai were both killed.

Another passenger in the Hyundai and the driver of the Nissan were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they consider careless and reckless driving, as well as drug impairment, to be factors in the crash.

Charges are pending.

Latest headlines from FOX8