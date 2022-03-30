SYLVA, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say two boys are dead after a shooting over the weekend.

WLOS-TV reports that the Jackson County sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting off Ferguson Road in Sylva on Sunday and found two boys, ages 10 and 15, shot.

Officials say the boys were taken to Harris Hospital, then flown to Mission Hospital in Asheville, where 15-year-old Noah Joseph Ensley succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Jackson County Maj. Shannon Queen says 10-year-old Bridger Owen Ensley died Monday afternoon.

A joint investigation is being conducted by the sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

No further details were released.