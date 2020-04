DURHAM, N.C. — Two children died in a fiery crash on Saturday night in Durham, WTVD reports.

A 5-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, who were siblings, were reportedly killed in the crash.

Their names have not been released.

At 7:40 p.m., the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at Wrinkler Road and Russell Road.

The driver’s condition is not known at this time.