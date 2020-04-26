2 charged with robbery, assault of 14-year-old in Alamance County, deputies say

MEBANE, N.C. — An 18-year-old from Burlington and a 17-year-old juvenile are charged with robbing and assaulting a 14-year-old in Mebane, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Luz Alexis “Alex” Espana, 18, of Burlington, and the 17-year-old juvenile are each charged with one count felony robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapon and one count felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

On Saturday at 4:51 a.m., the ACSO got a call for service in the 1300 block of Stone Street Ext. in reference to an assault.

When they arrived, deputies found the victim, a 14-year-old juvenile.

The juvenile claimed he was attacked by friends/suspects with a pistol.

The attack happened off of Dodson Road in Mebane, deputies say.

The victim walked approximately four miles back to his home before seeking assistance and later went to a hospital.

The victim told investigators that the suspects took personal property, cash and an Apple iPhone.

Search warrants were executed at both suspect’s homes and associated with the incident was found.