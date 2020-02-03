2 charged with child abuse after Kernersville motel employee calls for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Investigators tell FOX8 it was one of the worst cases of child abuse they’ve ever seen.

Kernersville police charged 25-year-old Matthew Anthony Brooks and 26-year-old Heather Greenway with physically abusing Greenway’s two young sons at the OYO Inn Sunday.

The 3-year-old and 4-year-old boys were taken to the hospital and are now being looked after by Child Protective Services.

FOX8 found that Brooks has a history of sexual battery and simple assault. Police say if no one called 911, it could have been a different outcome.

A motel employee followed her gut and called for help after she says she saw a 3-year-old and 4-year-old boy severely beaten.

“They have bruises all over the side of their head. There looks like blood. It’s pretty bad,” the employee said in a 911 call.

The caller was noticeably shaken up and was trying to catch the couple she believed were responsible before they checked out of the OYO Inn in Kernersville.

“The kids face. It’s horrible. This isn’t a fall. It looks like someone really beat the hell out of him,” the employee said.

Police say the brave act saved the little boys’ lives.

“If they wouldn’t have taken that initiative to call 911 and report it, this type of crime may have continued on for longer than what it actually did,” said Officer Blake Jones with Kernersville police.

Motel guests watched in horror. John Cantone was one of them and saw police take the couple away Sunday.

“That’s their own blood. If you can beat your own kid that’s just a baby...just imagine what you can do,” Cantone said.

“The four-year-old is the one that has the worst. The worst markings, bruises and stuff,” the caller said.

“That’s terrible. People shouldn’t hit their kids. They shouldn’t get out, and I just hope the best for the kids,” Cantone said.

Brooks is being held on a $750,000 bond and Greenway a $500,000 bond.

