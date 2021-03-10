2 charged in death of woman found on side of road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people have been charged after a woman was found dead on the side of a road in Winston-Salem in December, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Andres Mejia Arellanes, 38, and David Mejia Luna, 26, both of Winston-Salem, are each charged with murder.

Officers came to the 4000 block of High Point Road at 11:14 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2020, after a passerby reported the deceased person.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Maria Del Carmen Cedillo Figueroa, of Winston-Salem, lying on the side of the road. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed Figueroa was shot multiple times and her death was ruled a homicide.

Arellanes and Luna were arrested on Wednesday. They are being held without bond.

Winston-Salem police said Figueroa and Luna were previously in a relationship. Luna and Arellanes are cousins.

Anyone with additional information on this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.