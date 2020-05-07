2 charged in connection with Thomasville man’s 2019 overdose death

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people have been charged in connection with the December 2019 overdose death of a Thomasville man, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tessa Rae McCormick, 36, of Thomasville, is charged with second-degree murder and death by distribution.

Kevin Bernard Ross II, 47, of Thomasville, is charged with felony accessory after the fact.

On Dec. 14, 2019, deputies responded to a report of two missing people at a home in Thomasville: 37-year-old Toby Linthicum, of Thomasville, and his young daughter.

The girl was found safe and uninjured that same day, and officers say she was reunited with her mother.

On Dec. 15, 2019, Thomasville police found Linthicum’s vehicle with Linthicum dead inside on Etta Lane, just outside of city limits.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to join the investigation.

Deputies ruled the death suspicious, and Linthicum’s body was sent to the medical examiner in Raleigh for an autopsy.

McCormick and Ross were arrested on Dec. 18, 2019, and accused of hiding Linthicum’s death.

At the time, McCormick was charged with felony concealment of a death, felony sale and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

Ross was charged with felony concealment of death.

According to arrest warrants, McCormick gave the victim 15mg of oxycodone before his death.

Following an investigation, it was confirmed that Linthicum died of an overdose.

As of Wednesday, McCormick and Ross were arrested and served indictments on the new charges.

McCormick is being held in the Davidson County Detention Center with no bond. Ross is being held in the Davidson County Detention Center under an additional $10,000 secured bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on July 13.