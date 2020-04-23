2 charged in connection with homicide in Thomasville after shooting, police say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been charged in connection with the shooting death of Bradley Stephens on Saturday, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

On Tuesday at 2 p.m., TPD detectives, along with officers from the Winston Salem Police Department, arrested De’Bryan Kentre Brown, 25, of Greensboro.

Brown was taken into custody in the parking lot of 5954 University Parkway in Winston Salem.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

Brown bonded out later that evening.

On Thursday at 11:17 a.m., a juvenile suspect who was 17-years-old at the time of the

murder, was taken into custody by agents of the U.S. Marshals Service in Greensboro.

The juvenile has been charged with murder and was placed in a juvenile detention

center.

“Thomasville detectives have been working around the clock since Saturday night trying to bring

this case to a resolution,” said Captain Brad Saintsing. “We are fortunate to be surrounded by

law enforcement agencies who continue to assist at a moment’s notice. Law enforcement

partnerships were instrumental in identifying those responsible for the death of Bradley

Stephens.”