2 charged after shots fired into home in Rowan County, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were charged after shots were fired into an occupied home in Kannapolis, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On July 26, deputies were dispatched to a home on Lenncass Drive in Kannapolis when they were told about a shooting.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found that the home had been shot into.

Raul Morales, Jr., who was in the home, told deputies that he was watching TV when he heard his bathroom window break.

He says he then heard the neighbors banging on his door and asking if he was OK.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division began an investigation and found that Morales and his previous girlfriend’s family are in a heated child custody battle, the release says.

It was later determined that Miranda Jenkins, 38, of Concord, and Avondale Hampton, 35, of Kannapolis, drove to Morales’ house, and Hampton got out of his vehicle and fired shots into the home.

The RCSO charged both Jenkins and Hampton with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Both were placed into Rowan County Detention Center under a $500 secured bond with a first appearance on August 5.