2 charged after investigators find more than 1 pound of methamphetamine in Rockingham County (RCSO)

Mugshot of Brandon Joe Hanks

Mugshot of Brent Dvore Shuff

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Two men face charges after a narcotics investigation uncovered more than a pound of methamphetamine in Rockingham County, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics operation with the help of Reidsville police, Madison police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators discovered more than one pound of methamphetamine at Gills Inn on Barnes Street in Reidsville. Deputies estimate the value fo the pound at about $15,000.

Deputies say they also found a stolen AR-type rifle, a pistol and a large amount of money.

Brandon Joe Hanks, 34, and Brent Dvore Shuff, 42, are both charged with trafficking methamphetamine by transportation and trafficking methamphetamine by possession.

Hanks is additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shuff was additionally charged with trafficking methamphetamine by delivery.

They both received $500,00 secured bonds.

“I am thankful to all the agencies involved in this operation. The COVID pandemic unfortunately isn’t deterring some individuals from attempting to continue their criminal enterprise,” said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. “But would-be criminals need to be on notice that it doesn’t deter our hard-working law enforcement and narcotics officers in Rockingham County either! We’re doing our jobs and are going to keep on enforcing the law and working to keep people safe.”