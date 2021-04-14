2 charged after 3 people shot, 1 killed in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two suspects have been taken into custody after three people were shot in High Point and one victim later died, according to a news release from High Point police.

Justice S. McLaurin, 26, of High Point, and J’Mariuis D. Howze Jr., 23, of High Point, are each charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

At 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of shots fired between two vehicles in the area of Wendover Avenue and Eastchester Drive.

As officers responded, a person flagged down a High Point police officer at the intersection of Eastchester Drive and Ambassador Court.

The officer located three people inside a vehicle, all suffering from gunshot wounds, and rendering aid.

EMS was called, but due to an extended ETA, High Point officers took two of the victims to High Point Regional Hospital for treatment.

The third victim, 22-year-old Johnneil R. Emerson, of High Point, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by EMS, where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the torso.

One victim, a 27-year-old man, was treated and released and another, a 30-year-old woman, remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Following an investigation, McLaurin and Howze were charged.

Police said in addition to the shooting on Tuesday night, they also tried to shoot one of the victims on April 10.

Both suspects are being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond allowed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.