2 Burlington teens arrested in connection to shooting death of teen, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Two Burlington teen was arrested and charged Friday after a 16-year-old from Burlington was shot and killed on Jan. 30, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Geki Rahmel Gwynn, 18, of Burlington was charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Gwynn is being held in the Alamance County Jail with no bond.

Nasia Kawan Kimber McAdoo, 19, of Burlington, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. McAdoo is being held in the Alamance County Jail.

Makai Jacobi Steele, 18, of Burlington, was arrested also on Jan. 31 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He is in the Alamance County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond.

On Jan. 30 at 9:21 p.m., officers were sent to the 100 Block of E. Holt St.when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One victim was immediately taken to a local hospital and a 16-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the release says.

Torrance Daye Jr., 21, of Burlington, was treated at Moses Cone Hospital and released, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional arrests are possible.

Investigators with the Burlington Police Department continue to seek anyone who has information about this investigation and ask them to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.