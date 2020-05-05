2 bodies found in car in Wilmington possibly connected to missing women, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Two bodies found in a car in Wilmington may be connected to the disappearance of two women, according to WECT.

At about 3 p.m. Monday, officers found the two bodies in a grey 2013 Dodge Dart in the woods off the intersection of Independence Boulevard and River Road.

Interim Police Chief Donny Williams told WECT that the bodies are connected to the disappearance, however it is unclear if the the people found dead are the missing women.

27-year-old Stephanie Mayorga and 25-year-old Paige Escalera were reported missing on April 15 by a roommate

“Due to the effects of decomposition, police cannot positively identify the two bodies at this time,” officers said in a Facebook post.

Wilmington police are not releasing any other information at this time.