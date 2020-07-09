2 arrested in connection with Winston-Salem shooting that seriously injured man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a Winston-Salem shooting that seriously injured a man.

Antonio Tomar Bryant, 44, of Winston-Salem, and Glenn Ford Bryant, 46, of Tobaccoville, are each charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to 1522 N. Liberty St. at 5:41 p.m. on a reported shooting.

Arriving officers found a 45-year-old man in the parking lot of the business with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Antonio Bryant was arrested at his home in Winston-Salem. Glenn Bryant was arrested in Stokes County.

The Bryants are brothers, Winston-Salem police said.