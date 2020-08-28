2 arrested, facing drug trafficking charges after search of Asheboro home

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man and woman were arrested and are facing multiple drug charges after a search of an Asheboro home, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On August 14, the RCSO Vice and Narcotics Unit investigated the distribution of opiates in the Asheboro area.

During the investigation, a home on Pisgah Covered Bridge Road in Asheboro was searched. During the search, officers found a trafficking amount of opiates, several guns and US currency, deputies say.

Timothy Wayne Hurley, 51, was arrested and faces the following charges:

felony trafficking in opium

felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

felony conspire to traffic in opium

felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance

misdemeanor possession marijuana > ½ to 1 ½ oz.

misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia

He received a $50,000 secured bond.

After further investigation, warrants were also issued for Linda Jeanne Knop, 53, of Southport, for felony trafficking in opium, felony conspire to traffic in opium and felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance.

She was arrested in Brunswick County on August 21 and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where she was taken before the magistrate and given $100,000 secured bond.