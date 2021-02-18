2 arrested, charged with robbery, assault after shooting in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have arrested and charged two suspects after a shooting in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Daryl Lamar McGriff, 21, of Winston-Salem was charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and conspiracy.

McGriff is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with a $30,000 bond.

Nelson Fernando Salzar-Cano, 18, of Winston-Salem was charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felon possessing a firearm and conspiracy.

Salzar-Cano is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with a $35,000 bond.

Around 7:38 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the 5300 block of Williamsburg Station Lane when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.