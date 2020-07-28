2 arrested, charged after shots fired into home in Rowan County, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were arrested on Monday after shots were fired into a home in Rowan County, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Monday, deputies responded to a home in Kannapolis when they were told about a shooting.

The victim said that he was in his bedroom when two bullets came through his window. He also said that he had 3 friends who were hanging out when the shots were fired.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division started an investigation and learned that Kayla Rogers, 20, of Kannapolis, and Jordan Walker, 21, of Kannapolis, were involved in the shooting.

On Monday, detectives found Rogers and Walker in Concord in the old K-Mart building parking lot off of Hwy 29.

Concord police helped RCSO Detectives with arresting Rogers and Walker.

Both were charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Walker was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

A 380 Cobra handgun was found inside the vehicle that was involved in the shooting.

Rogers was placed into the Rowan County Detention Center under $10,000 secured bond, and Walker under a $20,000 secured bond.