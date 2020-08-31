2 arrested after shots fired into Green Level home

GREEN LEVEL, N.C. — Two people have been charged after shots were fired into a Green Level home on Aug. 25, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Tamile Emeer Cohn, 21, of Graham, is charged with one count of felony discharging a firearm into an occupied residence and six counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Alexia Jasmin Matias, 21, of Graham, is charged with felony obstruction of justice.

Deputies were called to a home on Calhoun Place in Green Level around 1 a.m. on Aug. 25.

The home was hit multiple times by gunfire, according to the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported.

Cohn was given a $150,000 secured bond. Matias was released with a written promise to appear in court.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 570-6300.