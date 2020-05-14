2 arrested after 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a Winston-Salem homicide, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Terika Shanail Sims, 38, of Winston-Salem, is charged with possession of firearm by felon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Steven Lamont Sims, 47, of Winston-Salem, is charged with accessory after the fact to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Around 4:05 a.m. Saturday, officers with the WSPD responded to a reported shooting at 917 Woodcote Drive.

When they arrived, officers found Malika Davis, 32, of Winston-Salem, suffering from a gunshot wound to her torso.

Davis died Saturday following emergency surgery..

Tyrone Davis, 36, of Winston-Salem, was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Malika and Tyron were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by ambulance.

Winston-Salem police said they are still investigating the case.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.