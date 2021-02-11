2 adults, 3 children taken to hospital after crash on Hicone Road in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two adults and three children were taken to the hospital after a crash in Guilford County on Thursday evening, according to highway patrol.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Hicone Road at Redcedar Road, near McLeansville.

A truck was stopped waiting to turn left onto Redcedar Road with another vehicle stopped behind it. A third vehicle did not slow down in time and rear-ended the vehicle behind the truck.

Both the truck and the vehicle behind it went off the road.

Amberiya Whitsett-Dotts, 27, of Greensboro, was charged with failure to reduce speed and child restraint violation.

The children taken to the hospital were 7 years, 5 years and 6 months old.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.