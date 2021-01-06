2 additional suspects sought in fatal shooting in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police are searching for two additional suspects in connection with the shooting death of a man last month, according to a news release.
Tevion Flippen, 18, of Eden, is wanted for first-0degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury.
A 17-year-old juvenile is also wanted for the same charges.
On Dec. 30, officers responded to the area of Graves Street and Moore Street when they were told about a shooting.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men inside a vehicle, suffering gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken hospitals where Felix Vanstory, 39, of Browns Summit, was pronounced dead.
A second juvenile has already been arrested in connection with the shooting. That juvenile has also been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in October.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
